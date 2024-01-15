en English
Health

Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast

On a recent episode of the Real Health Podcast, a discussion unfolded with consultant clinical psychologist, Dr. Beth Mosley MBE, about her latest work, ‘Happy Families: How to Support Your Child’s Mental Health’. The discourse centered on the pivotal role parents play, especially in emotionally charged situations and the perceptive nature of children.

Deciphering Parental Emotion: A Child’s Perspective

Dr. Mosley underscored that children often interpret their parents’ worry as anger, a misunderstanding that can obstruct open communication. This revelation underscores the importance of parents being aware of their emotional responses, especially during discussions on sensitive topics.

Building Connections: The Key to Understanding

Building a connection with children, Dr. Mosley suggested, is imperative to ensure they feel acknowledged and understood. Providing a judgment-free space where children are encouraged to express their feelings, despite the challenges it may pose, is vital. The emphasis was on offering practical, judgment-free tools to aid parents in supporting their child’s mental health.

Impact of Mental Health on School Attendance

The dialogue also touched on the ramifications of mental health and speech and language issues on school attendance. The importance of understanding how these issues can impact a child’s capacity to attend and engage in school was emphasized. Interventions and accommodations, such as counseling, therapy, and speech therapy, were highlighted as potential aids.

Utah’s Response to Youth Suicide

Youth suicide, a grave public health concern in Utah, was also discussed. The Utah State Board of Education has shown commitment to suicide prevention training and education. Licensed employees are required to complete a minimum of two hours of professional development training on youth suicide prevention every three years. Programs like the QPR Institute and Youth Mental Health First Aid are available to boost school communities’ capacity for effective suicide prevention.

Recognizing and Managing Anxiety in Children

The discussion also explored how children express anxiety and worry in diverse ways, often missed by parents. Strengthening emotional intelligence was proposed as a means for parents to help their children manage anxiety. A selection of children’s books was recommended for this purpose.

The Link Between School Connectedness and Student Well-being

The conversation concluded with a discussion about school connectedness, the feeling of being supported, valued, and included in the school community. Research indicates that students who feel a strong connection to their school are more likely to excel acadically, have higher self-esteem, and engage in healthier behaviors. Supportive relationships with teachers and peers are fundamental elements in fostering school connectedness.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

