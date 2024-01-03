en English
Health

Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
At the recent FLORetina-ICOOR meeting, Dr. Bart Leroy, a leading authority in the field of gene therapy, addressed potential complications that could arise following treatment with Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl). This innovative therapy, developed by Spark Therapeutics, has been hailed as a significant breakthrough in the treatment of congenital blindness.

Understanding Luxturna Complications

While Luxturna has been celebrated for its transformative potential, Dr. Leroy highlighted that, like all medical interventions, it is not without potential downsides. Adverse reactions to this therapy are typically manageable, with inflammation being the most common side effect. However, a more serious concern has emerged in the form of chorioretinal atrophy. Studies indicate that 15% to 25% of eyes treated with Luxturna may develop this condition.

Differentiating Types of Chorioretinal Atrophy

In his address, Dr. Leroy emphasized the importance of differentiating between the various types of chorioretinal atrophy. According to his research, there are three distinct forms of this condition, each potentially with its unique causative factors. Recognizing these differences is paramount in understanding the underlying mechanisms at play and crafting suitable management strategies for patients.

Collaboration Between CHLA and Accarent Health

As part of efforts to manage potential complications and deliver the best possible care to patients, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has joined forces with Accarent Health. This partnership aims to provide virtual second opinion services in cardiology, oncology, and musculoskeletal specialities. Furthermore, CHLA is offering bundled episodes of care for those undergoing Luxturna gene therapy.

The collaborative endeavour between CHLA and Accarent Health, coupled with ongoing research into the effects and management of Luxturna, underscores the commitment within the medical community to provide not only ground-breaking treatments but also the highest level of patient care.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

