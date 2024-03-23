Dr. Atwine Urges Arrests for Lack of Latrines, Targets Public Health in Kakumiro

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, spotlight sanitation issues during the national commemoration of sanitation week in Kakumiro District. Addressing the urgent need for improved public health measures, Dr. Atwine called on local leaders to enforce laws against open defecation by arresting individuals without latrines. This directive comes in response to the alarming statistics revealing that 8% of Ugandans still practice open defecation, significantly impacting public health.

Sanitation in the Spotlight

During the event, Dr. Atwine emphasized the critical state of sanitation in Kakumiro, pointing out the unacceptable low coverage of latrines in the area. She highlighted the revised employment terms and targets for health educators, urging them to intensify efforts in combating open defecation. The spotlight on Kakumiro district by high-ranking officials underscores the government's commitment to tackling sanitation challenges head-on. Kakumiro's district chairperson, Mr. Joseph Sentayi, shared that only 80 out of 625 villages have been declared open defecation free, marking a significant public health concern.

Government Initiatives and Challenges

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, representing the government's stance, pledged to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) service delivery through better coordination and advocacy. However, the district faces hurdles, notably the insufficient staffing of environmental health workers, which stands at a mere 31%. This limitation hampers the district's capacity to effectively implement sanitation and hygiene programs on the ground, calling for an urgent need to boost manpower in this critical sector.

Looking Forward

The call to action by Dr. Atwine and Prime Minister Nabbanja marks a pivotal moment in Uganda's fight against diseases linked to poor sanitation. The emphasis on accountability and the need for increased manpower in environmental health work highlight the multifaceted approach required to combat this public health crisis. As Uganda strives to improve sanitation and hygiene, the government's efforts to enforce laws and mobilize leaders at all levels could pave the way for significant improvements in public health outcomes across the nation.