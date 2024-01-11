en English
Health

Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust: A Beacon of Hope for the Underprivileged

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk, the Founder and General Secretary of Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust, has reiterated the Trust’s unwavering dedication to providing free medical services to disadvantaged and ill individuals. Through actions that underscore the importance of serving humanity and prioritizing the needs of the underprivileged, the Trust stands as a beacon of hope for many in dire need.

Shielding the Vulnerable from Winter’s Wrath

In a recent initiative, the Trust has distributed warm clothing to three hundred thousand families across four provinces, including Punjab. This initiative, aimed at mitigating the harsh effects of cold weather, was made possible with the generous support of donors to the Trust. As a result, millions of needy people have found some relief in the face of winter’s hardships.

Universal Health Coverage: A New Dawn for the Poor

In addition to these initiatives, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has announced the Universal Health Coverage project. This ambitious project will provide additional medicine and medical supplies worth Tk50,000 per person annually to 60 lakh members of 15 lakh impoverished families. The government will shoulder the majority of the expenses, asking for a minimal contribution of only Tk36 from the beneficiaries.

More than Medical Aid

The initiative goes beyond providing free medical care and medicine. It also covers travel expenses for the beneficiaries, with a focus on serious and costly diseases such as cancer, kidney, and liver cirrhosis. Furthermore, the government plans to launch a cervical cancer vaccine programme for women to reduce the incidence and death rate of cervical cancer in the country.

Dr. Virk’s statement is a testament to the Trust’s continuous efforts in delivering aid and the profound impact of their charitable work on the lives of the recipients. By prioritizing the needs of the underprivileged, the Trust is not only providing immediate relief but also laying the groundwork for a healthier and more equitable society.

Health Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

