Dr. Anshuman Kumar Explores Link Between Microplastics and Cancer in Live Event

Renowned Robotic Oncosurgeon Dr. Anshuman Kumar unraveled the potential connection between microplastics, nanoplastics, and cancer on the debut episode of ‘AskTheDoctor’. The programme is designed to address questions and concerns about the role of these microscopic particles in the development of cancer. As microplastics and nanoplastics are increasingly found in our environment, their possible health implications are becoming a subject of growing concern.

Microplastics: An Unseen Threat

Microplastics and nanoplastics are omnipresent, infiltrating our water, air, and food. The health implications of these particles, particularly their potential role in causing cancer, are a topic of ongoing research. Dr. Kumar aims to provide insights into this correlation, shedding light on the implications for human health.

Live Interaction with Dr. Anshuman Kumar

The discussion with Dr. Kumar is part of a live event where audiences can interact and pose questions. The objective is to foster a better understanding of the risks associated with plastic pollution and its potential impacts on oncological health. The event represents a unique opportunity for the public to engage directly with a leading specialist in the field.

Exploring the Impact on Macrophages

The webcast also delves into a study exploring the impact of microplastics on macrophages. Evidence suggests that these particles can induce apoptosis, promote the generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), and disrupt cellular metabolism. Notably, the adverse effects on macrophages appear to be greater with 0.5 μm microplastics compared to 5 μm microplastics, possibly due to differences in particle size. This finding underscores the potential threat posed by microplastics to both human and animal health.