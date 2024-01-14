en English
Health

Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024

During the recently held Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024 event in Wailea, Hawaii, Dr. Andrew R. Harrison underscored the significance of meticulous patient selection in achieving successful outcomes following a Müller’s muscle-conjunctival resection (MMCR) surgery. The MMCR procedure, used to rectify eyelid disorders, relies heavily on a few pivotal factors for determining patient suitability.

Key Factors for MMCR Candidacy

Dr. Harrison outlined three key factors that are instrumental in determining a patient’s candidacy for MMCR surgery. These include a positive neosynephrine test, good levator muscle function, and the absence of any conjunctival or corneal issues. The neosynephrine test is particularly crucial as it highlights the prospective changes that might occur post-procedure.

Assessing Levator Function

The accurate assessment of levator function also plays a pivotal role in MMCR. Measuring the eyelid’s excursion in millimeters as the patient looks up and down is key to this evaluation. However, Dr. Harrison emphasized that this method does not directly evaluate the levator muscle’s functionality, but rather serves as an indirect measure or a proxy.

Potential Complications and Postoperative Care

Like any surgical procedure, MMCR comes with its share of potential complications. These can range from orbital hemorrhage to conjunctival scarring. To mitigate these risks, postoperative care plays a significant role. This typically involves a regimen of antibiotic drops, ice compresses, warm soaks, and potentially the use of bandage contact lenses.

Transconjunctival Surgery: Benefits and Limitations

Dr. Harrison also touched upon the topic of transconjunctival surgery, a technique that offers certain advantages over traditional procedures. Its benefits include the absence of cutaneous scarring and quick, predictable outcomes. However, it lacks the adaptable nature of levator surgery, thus limiting its application in certain scenarios.

Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

