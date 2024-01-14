Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024

During the recently held Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024 event in Wailea, Hawaii, Dr. Andrew R. Harrison underscored the significance of meticulous patient selection in achieving successful outcomes following a Müller’s muscle-conjunctival resection (MMCR) surgery. The MMCR procedure, used to rectify eyelid disorders, relies heavily on a few pivotal factors for determining patient suitability.

Key Factors for MMCR Candidacy

Dr. Harrison outlined three key factors that are instrumental in determining a patient’s candidacy for MMCR surgery. These include a positive neosynephrine test, good levator muscle function, and the absence of any conjunctival or corneal issues. The neosynephrine test is particularly crucial as it highlights the prospective changes that might occur post-procedure.

Assessing Levator Function

The accurate assessment of levator function also plays a pivotal role in MMCR. Measuring the eyelid’s excursion in millimeters as the patient looks up and down is key to this evaluation. However, Dr. Harrison emphasized that this method does not directly evaluate the levator muscle’s functionality, but rather serves as an indirect measure or a proxy.

Potential Complications and Postoperative Care

Like any surgical procedure, MMCR comes with its share of potential complications. These can range from orbital hemorrhage to conjunctival scarring. To mitigate these risks, postoperative care plays a significant role. This typically involves a regimen of antibiotic drops, ice compresses, warm soaks, and potentially the use of bandage contact lenses.

Transconjunctival Surgery: Benefits and Limitations

Dr. Harrison also touched upon the topic of transconjunctival surgery, a technique that offers certain advantages over traditional procedures. Its benefits include the absence of cutaneous scarring and quick, predictable outcomes. However, it lacks the adaptable nature of levator surgery, thus limiting its application in certain scenarios.