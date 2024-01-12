Dr. Andrew Mulwa of KEMSA Wins Prestigious African Governance Award 2024

Dr. Andrew Mulwa, the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), has been recognized with the African Governance Award for 2024. This respected accolade is bestowed upon individuals and organizations across Africa for their exceptional contributions to good governance and socio-economic development. The selection of Dr. Mulwa was founded on nominations from the African public and a thorough verification of his conduct, performance, and impact.

Award for Excellence in Governance

KEMSA, under Dr. Mulwa’s leadership, was also recognized as the most outstanding medical authority in Africa. The award, organized by the Business Executive Media Group, praises Dr. Mulwa as a leading example for public institutions and a significant player in Africa’s political and socio-economic renaissance.

Conference and Recognition

The African Governance Conference, where Dr. Mulwa will receive his award, is scheduled to take place in Mauritius from February 7-10, 2024. Dr. Mulwa’s tenure at KEMSA began in May 2023, and under his guidance, the organization has gained notable recognition. The event will be the largest gathering of top-tier public officials in Africa and exemplary private-sector enterprises, institutions, and individuals.

Contributions to Public Governance

Dr. Mulwa’s award affirms his exceptional contributions to public governance and elevates Kenya’s stature in Africa’s political and socio-economic sphere. The award process was comprehensive and credible, and Dr. Mulwa achieved the highest score amongst the nominees in his category. The Ministry of Health also applauded Dr. Mulwa for his outstanding contributions to public governance, boosting Kenya’s prominence in Africa’s political and socio-economic realm.