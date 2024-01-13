Dr. Amanda Hanson Highlights Harmful Habit of Victim Mentality in Relationships

Renowned psychologist and author, Dr. Amanda Hanson, has drawn attention to a damaging habit that could critically undermine relationships: the adoption of a victim mentality. In a recent TikTok video, Dr. Hanson explained that incessantly assuming the role of a victim and attributing personal issues to others can lead to the disintegration of relationships.

The Victim Mentality

She highlighted common expressions such as, “I do everything for everyone else, no one ever helps out, I never get the day off,” as indicators of a victim mindset. Dr. Hanson emphasized that with pride in this ‘badge’ of victimhood can come the downfall of one’s relationships.

Being the Main Character

Instead, she advocates for individuals to seize control of their lives and position themselves as the main character in their own narratives. This entails self-care, alongside caring for others, which Dr. Hanson proposes is the most effective method to safeguard all relationships.

Public Response

The video elicited positive responses from viewers, with many recognizing the snare of victimhood and appreciating the reminder to steer clear of it. Some sought advice on how to find time for themselves, while others commented on the importance of being helpful without expecting anything in return.

Known for posting content about self-love and empowering women to assert themselves, Dr. Hanson’s messages often include encouraging them to feel beautiful and celebrate their bodies.