Health

Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
At an enlightening seminar organized by Izmir Private Health Hospital for Heartfelt Touches Association (YÜDOP), cardiovascular surgery specialist Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu launched into a comprehensive discourse on ‘Varicose Veins and Treatment Methods’. He drew attention to the ubiquity of varicose veins, laying out that it affects around 20% of the global populace, with men and women respectively constituting 15% and 25% of the affected demographic.

Genetics and Occupational Risks

Varicose veins, as Dr. Özbakkaloğlu illuminated, often originate from genetic factors and can be aggravated by prolonged periods of standing or sitting. These conditions are frequently encountered in certain occupations, thus labeling them as occupational risks. He accentuated the significance of early diagnosis for achieving successful treatment outcomes, cautioning that individuals with a family history of varicose veins are at a doubled risk of developing the condition.

From Spider Web-shaped Capillaries to Swollen Veins

The progression of varicose veins was detailed by Dr. Özbakkaloğlu, starting from spider web-shaped capillaries to swollen veins. If left unchecked, it may escalate to edema, discoloration, and even wounds at advanced stages. He stressed the critical role of lifestyle adjustments in both preventing and managing the disease. The doctor’s recommendations incorporated the use of compression stockings, regular exercise, weight management, and a diet rich in fiber, water, and certain beneficial foods.

Pregnancy and Varicose Veins

Dr. Özbakkaloğlu also highlighted that pregnancy significantly escalates the risk of varicose veins. As a preventive measure, he advises pregnant women to use compression stockings and seek treatment after the breastfeeding period. This insight is crucial, as it provides a roadmap for anticipating and managing potential health concerns in a vital demographic group.

Health Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

