Health

Doula Programs: The US’s New Front in the Fight Against Rising Maternal Mortality

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST
Doula Programs: The US’s New Front in the Fight Against Rising Maternal Mortality

The United States is in the throes of a maternal health crisis, marked by a startling surge in maternal mortality rates that almost doubled from 2018 to 2021. To counter this, legislatures across the country are stepping up to enact reforms aimed at bolstering reproductive and maternal health care services, particularly through the integration of doula programs.

Doula Services: A Beacon of Support

Doulas, nonclinical professionals who provide educational, emotional, and physical support during labor and delivery, are emerging as a crucial resource in this battle. Offering a lifeline to expectant mothers, doulas help manage the high-stress environment of pregnancy complications, advocate for patients’ needs, and assist with navigating the often complex health care system. This role is particularly vital for communities that have historically faced health care discrimination.

The Impact of Overturning Roe V. Wade

The significance of doulas has further come into the spotlight in the wake of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, a move that could lead to a rise in high-risk pregnancies. As states grapple with the daunting challenge of providing quality health care to expectant mothers, the role of doulas is being increasingly recognized and institutionalized.

Policy Interventions: Doula Services and Medicaid

A number of states have mandated that doula services be covered by Medicaid, with Delaware and New York leading the way by implementing such requirements at the onset of 2024. New York has also taken an innovative step by establishing an online doula directory for public use.

Federal and State Initiatives to Improve Maternal Health

Both federal and state initiatives are under way to widen access to doulas and enhance maternal health outcomes. Programs like the White House Blueprint for Addressing Maternal Health and the Transforming Maternal Health Model from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are evidence of this growing momentum.

The battle against maternal mortality is far from over, but with concerted efforts from both state and federal governments, and the growing recognition of the importance of doulas, there is a glimmer of hope that the tide may finally begin to turn.

Health United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

