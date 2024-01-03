en English
Health

DoseMe Delves into Turkish Market through Primum Pharma Alliance

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
DoseMe Delves into Turkish Market through Primum Pharma Alliance

DoseMe, a frontrunner in precision dosing software, has announced a strategic expansion into the Turkish market. This move comes through an exclusive partnership with Primum Pharma, a key player in distribution and reselling within the pharmaceutical landscape. The joint venture is a crucial step towards improving the rational dosing of antibiotics, specifically tailored to individual patients battling infections, primarily targeting hospitals and specialized healthcare facilities based in Turkey.

Addressing the Growing Need for TDM Solutions

Both DoseMe and Primum Pharma are responding to the escalating demand for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) solutions within the scope of precision medicine. This move is perceived as an opportunity for monumental growth for both entities. Established in 2018, Primum Pharma offers strategic partnership solutions and holds the official distributorship of several pharmaceutical brands in Turkey and other regions.

Aligning with Objectives, Enhancing Drug Delivery

The partnership with DoseMe aligns seamlessly with Primum Pharma’s objective of enhancing drug development and delivery through customized dosing. On the other hand, DoseMe views this alliance as an integral part of its broader expansion strategy, hoping to infiltrate new markets that are primed and ready to adopt precision dosing methods.

The Rise of Model-Informed Precision Dosing

The need for Model-Informed Precision Dosing (MIPD) software sees an upward trend, contributing significantly to TDM and dosing accuracy. This need becomes even more critical for patients who are critically ill, grappling with infections instigated by less susceptible bacteria. DoseMe’s platform, inclusive of DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, leverages clinically-validated pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to individualize dosing. DoseMe’s software strictly adheres to HIPAA, ISO, FDA regulations and is HITRUST CSF certified.

Health Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

