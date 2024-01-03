DoseMe Delves into Turkish Market through Primum Pharma Alliance

DoseMe, a frontrunner in precision dosing software, has announced a strategic expansion into the Turkish market. This move comes through an exclusive partnership with Primum Pharma, a key player in distribution and reselling within the pharmaceutical landscape. The joint venture is a crucial step towards improving the rational dosing of antibiotics, specifically tailored to individual patients battling infections, primarily targeting hospitals and specialized healthcare facilities based in Turkey.

Addressing the Growing Need for TDM Solutions

Both DoseMe and Primum Pharma are responding to the escalating demand for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) solutions within the scope of precision medicine. This move is perceived as an opportunity for monumental growth for both entities. Established in 2018, Primum Pharma offers strategic partnership solutions and holds the official distributorship of several pharmaceutical brands in Turkey and other regions.

Aligning with Objectives, Enhancing Drug Delivery

The partnership with DoseMe aligns seamlessly with Primum Pharma’s objective of enhancing drug development and delivery through customized dosing. On the other hand, DoseMe views this alliance as an integral part of its broader expansion strategy, hoping to infiltrate new markets that are primed and ready to adopt precision dosing methods.

The Rise of Model-Informed Precision Dosing

The need for Model-Informed Precision Dosing (MIPD) software sees an upward trend, contributing significantly to TDM and dosing accuracy. This need becomes even more critical for patients who are critically ill, grappling with infections instigated by less susceptible bacteria. DoseMe’s platform, inclusive of DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, leverages clinically-validated pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to individualize dosing. DoseMe’s software strictly adheres to HIPAA, ISO, FDA regulations and is HITRUST CSF certified.