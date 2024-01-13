en English
Health

Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre’s Donation

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre’s Donation

University Hospitals Dorset has been the recent beneficiary of a generous £11,881 grant from Haskins Garden Centre. This significant contribution has been used to enhance the patient experience during radiotherapy sessions at Poole Hospital. The funds have facilitated the installation of an illuminating LED landscape wall panel depicting the beauty of Durdle Door in Dorset, a visual attempt to make the clinical and often anxiety-ridden radiotherapy appointments less daunting for patients.

Transforming Clinical Spaces into Comfort Zones

The innovative use of the grant to incorporate a slice of nature’s beauty into the oncology department represents an understanding of the emotional turmoil patients often experience during their treatments. The LED landscape wall panel serves as a calming visual distraction, aimed at alleviating patient anxiety and providing a sense of comfort during a particularly challenging time.

A Personal Touch to Philanthropy

Interestingly, the request for the funds to be used for this specific purpose came from a team member of Haskins who is currently battling cancer. This personal connection underscores the empathetic approach Haskins Garden Centre has taken in their philanthropic efforts. It is a testament to the company’s commitment to support not only their team members but also the broader community in which they operate.

The Haskins Charitable Fund: Supporting Local Communities

Marc Etheridge, the general manager of Haskins, emphasized the importance of the Haskins Charitable Fund in supporting local communities. He expressed hope that the new installation would bring comfort to patients during their treatments at the Oncology department, further highlighting the company’s dedication to making a positive impact beyond its business operations.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

