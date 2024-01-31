Dorchester's Victoria Park Pharmacy to Revolutionize Healthcare with 24-hour Prescription 'Robot'

In a progressive move set to disrupt the traditional pharmaceutical services, Dorchester's Victoria Park pharmacy on Maud Road has announced plans for a significant upgrade. The core highlight of this revamp is the installation of a 24-hour prescription dispensing machine, colloquially referred to as a 'robot'. This groundbreaking innovation will facilitate customers to access their prescriptions at any time, transcending the constraints of regular operating hours.

Expansion for Enhanced Healthcare Services

In addition to the prescription 'robot', the pharmacy is also in the process of obtaining permission to augment its premises. The proposed construction of an extension at the rear of the building aims to provide additional space for the preparation of medicines. This expansion is expected to significantly enhance the existing consultation area, paving the way for a more comprehensive healthcare service.

The need for such an extension stems from the substantial increase in prescription volumes observed at the pharmacy. Over the past two years, the number of prescriptions has more than doubled, creating a pressing need for larger facilities. The expansion is expected to not only accommodate this increase but also to improve the current confines of the services offered in the consulting room.