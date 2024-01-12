en English
Fashion

Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024

Forecasted as a top fashion trend for 2024, Dopamine Dressing, is not merely about style, but also about the intriguing interplay between psychology and sartorial choices. The term, popularized by fashion psychologist Dr. Dawnn Karen, is based on the premise that dressing in certain ways can stimulate the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with feelings of pleasure and reward. This trend encourages individuals to wear bright and vibrant colors as a means to enhance mood and self-esteem.

Celebrities Embracing the Dopamine Dressing Trend

Stars like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Margot Robbie have been seen flaunting this trend, donning bold colors at recent events. Their vibrant outfits are not merely a style statement but also a testament to the mood-boosting effects of wearing colorful attire.

Personal Experiences and Subjective Impact

Delhi-based video editor Natalia C also attests to the positive effects of dopamine dressing, emphasizing the confidence it instills. She says, “Wearing vibrant colors makes me feel more energetic and happy. It’s like a visual caffeine shot.” However, it’s essential to note that the impact of colors on dopamine and emotions is subjective. Different colors can elicit varied emotional responses from different individuals.

Finding Your Dopamine Dressing Style

Fashion designer Pearl Uppal advocates for the psychological benefits of dopamine dressing, suggesting people should wear clothes that make them feel good and boost their mood. The key, according to Uppal, is to find personal styles and colors that uplift one’s mood and incorporate them into daily wear. Comfort and confidence, she argues, are as crucial as the colors themselves. “If you feel good in what you wear, that’s dopamine dressing,” Uppal explains.

Fashion Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

