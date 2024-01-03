Donna Mills at 81: A Glimpse into Her Lifestyle, Diet, and Acting Career

At the age of 81, Donna Mills continues to captivate audiences with her acting prowess and remains in remarkable physical condition. In recent discussions with First For Women and AARP – The Magazine, Mills provided insights into her lifestyle, dietary habits, and ongoing acting work, all while promoting her new show, ‘Ladies Of The ’80s.’

A Disciplined Diet and Active Lifestyle

Mills attributes her physical condition to a disciplined diet and an active lifestyle. She avoids carbs and finds joy in Keto recipes, particularly those for desserts with low or no sugar. Nutritious alternatives, such as spaghetti squash, are her preferred choice for dinner. To combat afternoon fatigue, Mills opts for brisk walks instead of caffeine and maintains hydration by drinking around two large bottles of water daily, occasionally with added lemon or electrolytes.

Staying Active and Engaged in Later Years

In her discussion with AARP, Mills emphasized the importance of staying active and engaged in older ages. She mentioned her light exercise routines, which include owning a ballet bar and using a Peloton, despite her arthritis. Her diet has evolved to focus more on vegetables and proteins, with produce from her own garden being a part of her meals.

A Glimpse into Personal Life and Career

On a more personal note, Mills discussed raising her adopted daughter Chloe, finding love at 60 with Larry Gilman, and staying close with her ‘Knot’s Landing’ co-stars. Advocating for natural aging and sun protection for skin care, she dismisses the need for cosmetic enhancements. Mills also expressed excitement about an upcoming movie role as a ‘vicious, sadistic grandmother,’ showcasing not just her enthusiasm for continued acting work, but also her versatility as an actress.