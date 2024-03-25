Dominic Moore Runs London Marathon for Charity After Surviving Rare Aplastic Anaemia

On New Year's Eve 2015, Dominic Moore's life took an unexpected turn when he developed unusual bruises and blood blisters, signaling the onset of a rare, life-threatening condition known as aplastic anaemia. Fast forward to 2024, and the young sports enthusiast from Huddersfield is gearing up to run the London Marathon, aiming to give back to Teenage Cancer Trust, the charity that played a pivotal role in his survival and recovery.

From Diagnosis to Recovery

In January 2016, after initial misdiagnosis, Dominic was informed he had days to live without immediate treatment for aplastic anaemia, a condition where the bone marrow fails to produce sufficient new blood cells. His journey to recovery began at St James's University Hospital's Teenage Cancer Trust unit in Leeds, where he underwent chemotherapy, a bone marrow transplant from an American donor, and numerous blood and platelet transfusions. Despite several hurdles, including allergic reactions and the development of Graft versus Host Disease post-transplant, Dominic's resilience and the comprehensive care he received saw him through the darkest times.

Challenges and Triumphs

Today, while Dominic enjoys improved health, he lives with lasting side effects from his treatments, such as nerve damage in his feet, which creates a sensation akin to walking on hot coals. However, these challenges have not deterred his spirit. Instead, they have motivated him to undertake the monumental task of running the 2024 TCS London Marathon. His participation is not just a personal challenge but a tribute to the Teenage Cancer Trust, symbolizing hope and the possibility of a fulfilling life post-recovery for individuals battling cancer.

Giving Back Through Perseverance

Dominic's marathon run is a testament to his journey from being on death's door to becoming a beacon of hope for others facing similar battles. By sharing his story and fundraising for the Teenage Cancer Trust, Dominic aims to raise awareness about aplastic anaemia and the importance of charities that support young people with cancer. His message is clear: even in the face of adversity, strength and a positive outlook can lead to remarkable achievements and the ability to give back to those who helped during the hardest times.

As Dominic prepares to tackle the London Marathon, his story serves as a powerful reminder of human resilience and the profound impact of charitable organizations in transforming lives. Through his efforts, Dominic not only highlights the invaluable work of the Teenage Cancer Trust but also inspires others to believe in the possibility of recovery and the importance of contributing to causes that make a difference.