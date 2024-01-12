Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather

As the mercury is set to dive into single-digit and negative degrees, the Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, stands ready to provide a lifeline to veterans in need. The center’s reach extends to veterans across 59 counties in Kansas, offering them shelter and support in the face of the upcoming brutal cold.

Anticipating the Freeze

The Dole VA’s proactive stance is in response to the forecasted deep freeze over the weekend. The medical center has urged veterans, who might find the chilling conditions overwhelming, to reach out for assistance. Emergency help can be sought by contacting the Emergency Department or by directly walking into the center.

A Commitment to Serve

Michael Payne, the Director of the Dole VA Medical Center, underscored the institution’s commitment to safeguarding veterans during these harsh weather conditions. “Our primary concern is the well-being of the veterans we serve,” said Payne. “We are here to provide assistance and ensure no veteran has to weather this severe cold alone.”

Wide Reach Across Kansas

In addition to the main medical center in Wichita, Dole VA operates several community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) in various cities across Kansas, including Dodge City, Hays, Hutchinson, Parsons, and Salina. These clinics, too, are prepared to offer help and services to veterans in need. Emergency contact information for the Dole VA Medical Center, both local and toll-free, is available for those seeking immediate aid.