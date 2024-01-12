en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:27 pm EST
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather

As the mercury is set to dive into single-digit and negative degrees, the Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, stands ready to provide a lifeline to veterans in need. The center’s reach extends to veterans across 59 counties in Kansas, offering them shelter and support in the face of the upcoming brutal cold.

Anticipating the Freeze

The Dole VA’s proactive stance is in response to the forecasted deep freeze over the weekend. The medical center has urged veterans, who might find the chilling conditions overwhelming, to reach out for assistance. Emergency help can be sought by contacting the Emergency Department or by directly walking into the center.

A Commitment to Serve

Michael Payne, the Director of the Dole VA Medical Center, underscored the institution’s commitment to safeguarding veterans during these harsh weather conditions. “Our primary concern is the well-being of the veterans we serve,” said Payne. “We are here to provide assistance and ensure no veteran has to weather this severe cold alone.”

Wide Reach Across Kansas

In addition to the main medical center in Wichita, Dole VA operates several community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) in various cities across Kansas, including Dodge City, Hays, Hutchinson, Parsons, and Salina. These clinics, too, are prepared to offer help and services to veterans in need. Emergency contact information for the Dole VA Medical Center, both local and toll-free, is available for those seeking immediate aid.

0
Health United States Weather
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
In an unsettling revelation, a Western Harvest mouse in the eastern region of Mission Trails, San Diego County, has tested positive for the potentially fatal Hantavirus. This marks the first local detection of the virus in 2024. The County’s health officials, who made the announcement, pointed out that such discoveries in wild rodents are not
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
8 mins ago
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
12 mins ago
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
Michael Strahan Shares Daughter's Courageous Battle with Brain Cancer on GMA
5 mins ago
Michael Strahan Shares Daughter's Courageous Battle with Brain Cancer on GMA
Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre to Host Informative Session on Memory Tips with Alzheimer's Society
6 mins ago
Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre to Host Informative Session on Memory Tips with Alzheimer's Society
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
7 mins ago
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
29 seconds
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
2 mins
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
3 mins
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
3 mins
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
4 mins
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
Senator Chuck Payne Appointed Chairman of Georgia's Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security
4 mins
Senator Chuck Payne Appointed Chairman of Georgia's Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
4 mins
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
NCAA Imposes Sanctions on Florida State Seminoles for NIL Violations
4 mins
NCAA Imposes Sanctions on Florida State Seminoles for NIL Violations
Michael Strahan Shares Daughter's Courageous Battle with Brain Cancer on GMA
5 mins
Michael Strahan Shares Daughter's Courageous Battle with Brain Cancer on GMA
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app