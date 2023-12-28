en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

DOH Warns of Pyrotechnic Dangers, Advises Immediate Medical Attention

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:18 am EST
DOH Warns of Pyrotechnic Dangers, Advises Immediate Medical Attention

In a bid to ensure public safety, Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo of the Department of Health (DOH) has detailed the potential harm of ingesting watusi, a type of pyrotechnic. The statement comes in light of nine reported fireworks-related injuries between December 21 and 25 in Western Visayas. Despite a noted decrease in such incidents compared to the previous year, the DOH calls for sustained vigilance and a shift towards safer celebratory practices.

Understanding the Toxicity of Watusi

Watusi, a traditional firecracker, contains substances that can be toxic to humans if ingested. The small, colorful sticks are a common sight during festivities, but their potential for harm is significant. Domingo stressed the importance of being aware of these risks, especially when it comes to children who might be attracted to the firecracker’s bright hues.

Immediate Measures and Long-Term Care

In the event of accidental ingestion, Domingo recommended the administration of egg whites as a form of first-aid. The egg whites can act as a binding agent, potentially preventing the absorption of the toxic substances into the body. However, this should not be seen as a substitute for professional medical attention. Individuals who have ingested watusi must be taken to the hospital immediately for proper medical treatment.

Preventive Measures and Community Support

While timely medical intervention is crucial, prevention remains the best approach. The DOH has called on policymakers and community leaders to support safer practices through legislation, public awareness campaigns, and community-led initiatives. The goal is not just to reduce injuries but to foster a culture of safety that prioritizes well-being over temporary revelry.

0
Health Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?

By Safak Costu

Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics

By Mazhar Abbas

Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Heal ...
@Australia · 16 mins
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Heal ...
heart comment 0
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look

By Rafia Tasleem

The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery

By Salman Khan

Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity

By BNN Correspondents

Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity
Latest Headlines
World News
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
1 min
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
2 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
2 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
4 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
4 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
5 mins
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
5 mins
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
6 mins
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app