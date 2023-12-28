DOH Warns of Pyrotechnic Dangers, Advises Immediate Medical Attention

In a bid to ensure public safety, Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo of the Department of Health (DOH) has detailed the potential harm of ingesting watusi, a type of pyrotechnic. The statement comes in light of nine reported fireworks-related injuries between December 21 and 25 in Western Visayas. Despite a noted decrease in such incidents compared to the previous year, the DOH calls for sustained vigilance and a shift towards safer celebratory practices.

Understanding the Toxicity of Watusi

Watusi, a traditional firecracker, contains substances that can be toxic to humans if ingested. The small, colorful sticks are a common sight during festivities, but their potential for harm is significant. Domingo stressed the importance of being aware of these risks, especially when it comes to children who might be attracted to the firecracker’s bright hues.

Immediate Measures and Long-Term Care

In the event of accidental ingestion, Domingo recommended the administration of egg whites as a form of first-aid. The egg whites can act as a binding agent, potentially preventing the absorption of the toxic substances into the body. However, this should not be seen as a substitute for professional medical attention. Individuals who have ingested watusi must be taken to the hospital immediately for proper medical treatment.

Preventive Measures and Community Support

While timely medical intervention is crucial, prevention remains the best approach. The DOH has called on policymakers and community leaders to support safer practices through legislation, public awareness campaigns, and community-led initiatives. The goal is not just to reduce injuries but to foster a culture of safety that prioritizes well-being over temporary revelry.