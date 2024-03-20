DOH Releases P76.1 Billion for Health Workers' COVID Allowances, Targets Full Settlement

The Department of Health (DOH) has announced a significant financial disbursement totaling P76.1 billion, aimed at settling unpaid health emergency allowances for COVID-19 frontline health workers. This move comes as a fulfillment of the government's obligation under Republic Act 11712, covering the period from July 1, 2021, to July 20, 2023, during which the Philippines was under a state of emergency due to the pandemic.

Prompt Release in Response to Health Workers' Calls

Health workers across the nation have been vocal about the delay in receiving their dues, which has led to this decisive action by the DOH. By disbursing P76.1 billion, the department aims to cover a wide range of benefits, including emergency allowances, Special Risk Allowance (SRA), COVID-19 Sickness, and Death Compensation, along with other benefits such as meal, accommodation, and transportation allowances. This comprehensive package is designed to support health workers who have been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.

Challenges and Compliance Requirements

Despite this positive development, the DOH has outlined that certain prerequisites need to be met by private and Local Government Unit (LGU) hospitals for further releases. A full liquidation of previously paid health emergency allowances is mandatory for the disbursement of additional funds. The DOH has identified and listed health facilities with outstanding liquidation requirements, signaling a structured approach to ensure compliance and accountability.

Future Financial Allocations and Expectations

Looking ahead, the DOH has already allocated a significant budget for health emergency allowances in the fiscal year 2024, with P19.7 billion disbursed to eligible health facilities, accounting for 99 percent of the allocated P19.9 billion. However, an estimated P27 billion is still required to settle arrears filed by health facilities. The department's commitment to addressing these financial obligations underscores the ongoing efforts to recognize and compensate health workers for their invaluable service during the pandemic.

This substantial financial release by the DOH marks a pivotal step in acknowledging and remunerating the tireless efforts of health workers during one of the most challenging periods in recent history. As the government works toward settling all outstanding dues, the health sector anticipates a stronger foundation for dealing with future public health emergencies.