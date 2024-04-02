DOH Recommends Cotton Underwear for Women to Prevent Candidiasis During Heatwave

Amidst an intense heatwave, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa has advised women suffering from candidiasis to opt for cotton underwear as a preventive measure. This recommendation, aimed to combat the rise in fungal infections, underscores the importance of choosing breathable materials to reduce moisture accumulation. Herbosa's guidance draws upon expert advice from Dr. Ma. Antonia Esteban Habana, a leading figure in obstetrics and gynecology at the Philippine General Hospital.

Understanding Candidiasis and Its Prevention

Candidiasis, a common fungal infection, thrives in warm and moist environments, making the current heatwave a significant concern for health officials. The use of cotton underwear, known for its breathability, can significantly reduce the risk of developing such infections. This recommendation aligns with insights from House Deputy Majority Leader and physician Janette Garin, who has also advocated for minimizing the use of undergarments during hot weather to prevent fungal growth.

Broader Health Recommendations Amid Heatwave

In response to inquiries about preventative measures for men, Herbosa clarified that the anatomical differences between genders result in women being more susceptible to candidiasis. However, he reassured that fungal infections are treatable once properly diagnosed. Assistant Health Secretary Maria Francia Laxamana and pediatrician Richard Mata further emphasized the importance of hydration and avoiding humid environments as additional preventive measures against fungal infections.

Public and Professional Support for the Initiative

The initiative has garnered support from various sectors, including the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, chaired by Sen. Christopher Go, who has shown interest in expanding preventive advice to the male population. The recommendations have sparked a broader conversation on personal hygiene practices, with experts advocating for the use of feminine washes and other products designed to maintain a healthy microbial balance and prevent fungal infections.

This collective effort by health officials highlights the importance of adopting practical and scientifically backed measures to safeguard public health, especially during extreme weather conditions. The focus on breathable clothing as a simple yet effective strategy against candidiasis serves as a reminder of the intricate relationship between our environment, clothing choices, and health outcomes.