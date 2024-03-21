DOH Ramps Up Vaccination Drive Amid Rising Pertussis, Measles Cases in Philippines

The Department of Health (DOH) has issued a call to action for the public to update their routine vaccinations following a notable increase in pertussis and measles cases across the Philippines. This push comes in the wake of a launch event for the supplemental immunization program, Chikiting Ligtas, aimed at bridging the vaccination gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.

Understanding the Urgency

In the early months of 2024, the DOH reported a significant spike in pertussis cases, with 453 instances compared to just 23 during the same timeframe in the previous year. Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, presents influenza-like symptoms that can progress to a severe cough if not treated promptly. Vaccination remains the most effective prevention method against this bacterial respiratory infection. Concurrently, measles and rubella cases have surged to 569 incidents as of February 24, signaling a health crisis particularly threatening to children under 5 years old and the unvaccinated population. The DOH has highlighted the highly contagious nature of measles, which can lead to severe complications and even fatalities.

Chikiting Ligtas: A Beacon of Hope

The Chikiting Ligtas campaign, inaugurated at the Manila Zoo, targets to immunize children who missed their routine vaccinations between 2019 and 2021 due to pandemic-related interruptions. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa underscored the initiative's goal to administer the anti-measles shot to at least 90 percent of the high-risk demographic, emphasizing the vaccine's availability at no cost at local health centers. This campaign not only focuses on measles and pertussis but also tackles rubella, aiming to mitigate the risk of birth defects and fetal death in pregnant women exposed to the virus.

Call to Action

The DOH's proactive measures underscore the critical importance of catching up on missed vaccinations. By drawing attention to the rising cases of pertussis and measles, the department hopes to avert a public health crisis and protect vulnerable populations from these preventable diseases. The emphasis on free vaccinations serves as a reminder of the resources available to the public to safeguard their health and the well-being of their communities.

As the DOH continues its efforts to combat these outbreaks, the success of initiatives like Chikiting Ligtas hinges on public cooperation and vaccination uptake. The current health challenge presents an opportunity for the nation to come together in a collective effort to resume routine immunizations and protect its citizens against the resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases.