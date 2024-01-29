DOH Philippines Refutes Milk Brand Endorsement; FDA Warns Against Unregistered Food Product

The Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has issued a stern warning against a misleading social media post that endorses a milk brand, alleging it contains colostrum, under the guise of DOH's approval. The DOH has clarified unequivocally that it does not endorse any brand of milk, and has hinted towards potential criminal charges if such fabrications persist.

DOH Disassociates from Milk Brand Endorsement

The DOH, in its public advisory, has emphasized its non-alignment with any brand of milk and discouraged the public from being swayed by such fraudulent endorsements. It has also warned of potential criminal charges that may be filed against those who continue to propagate such misleading information.

FDA Warns Against Unregistered Food Product

In a separate but equally significant advisory, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines has alerted the public against purchasing and consuming an unregistered food product. The product in question is 'Keto Filipino Bakeshop Low Carb & Sugar-Free Peanut Butter Sweetened w/ Stevia'. The FDA has highlighted that this product has not undergone the mandatory evaluation process to ascertain its quality and safety, and thus, its standards cannot be guaranteed.

Public Health at Forefront

Both the DOH and FDA advisories are part of concerted efforts to safeguard public health by preventing the spread of false information and the consumption of potentially unsafe products. They underscore the importance of regulatory bodies in ensuring the circulation of accurate information and upholding consumer safety standards.