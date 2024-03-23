DOH Initiates Code White Alert for Holy Week 2024 Amidst Rising Temperatures

As the Holy Week approaches, the Department of Health (DOH) has officially declared a Code White Alert across its hospitals, bracing for the influx of millions of Filipinos traveling for religious observances and summer vacations. This precautionary measure, spanning from March 24 to March 31, aims to ensure that medical facilities are fully prepared to respond to any health emergencies that may arise during this peak travel season. With the confluence of Holy Week and the onset of the summer season, the DOH has issued guidelines to help the public navigate the challenges of high temperatures and potential health risks.

Preparing for Peak Season

Under the leadership of Health chief Teodoro J. Herbosa, the DOH's readiness involves not only the activation of the Code White Alert but also a comprehensive public awareness campaign. The campaign advises the public on how to stay hydrated, avoid heatstroke, and recognize symptoms of summer-related illnesses. Furthermore, special attention is being given to ensuring the safety of children during swimming activities, a popular pastime during the summer holidays.

Government and Public Coordination

In line with President Marcos' directives, the DOH's efforts are part of a broader initiative to promote a "solemn and healthy observance" of Holy Week. Coordination with regional disaster management offices has been heightened to monitor and respond to any incidents swiftly. In addition, public advisories have been issued, cautioning against the extreme heat expected in several regions, including Bicol, and offering guidance on preventive measures to avoid common health issues during this period.

Health Advisory and Public Compliance

The DOH has outlined several key recommendations for the public during Holy Week: staying hydrated, limiting exposure to the sun, being vigilant against heat-related illnesses, and ensuring that children are supervised near water bodies. These measures are critical in preventing health emergencies such as heat stroke, dehydration, and drowning, which tend to increase during the dry season. The public is also encouraged to consult healthcare professionals before engaging in fasting or any strenuous activities as part of their Holy Week observance.

As the Holy Week and summer season converge, the proactive steps taken by the DOH aim to ensure that Filipinos can observe their religious traditions and enjoy their vacations safely. By following the health department's guidelines and staying informed about potential risks, the public can help mitigate the impact of the high temperatures and ensure a healthy and safe holiday season.