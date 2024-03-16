DOH, BFAR Issue Red Tide Warning for Visayas, Mindanao: Shellfish Consumption Advisory

The Department of Health (DOH) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) have jointly issued a critical advisory alerting the public against the consumption of shellfish from specific parts of the Visayas and Mindanao regions. This warning comes in the wake of detected paralytic shellfish poison, commonly known as toxic red tide, in these areas, posing significant health risks to consumers.

Identified Risk Zones and Safety Measures

Recent monitoring and testing activities have pinpointed several coastal areas where the red tide toxin levels exceed the safety limits. These areas include Milagros in Masbate, the coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol, Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur, San Pedro Bay in Samar, Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar, and San Benito in Surigao del Norte. The authorities have strongly advised against harvesting, selling, buying, or consuming any shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang sourced from these affected regions. However, it has been clarified that fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs can still be considered safe for consumption, provided they are fresh, thoroughly washed, and their internal organs are removed before cooking.

Recognizing and Responding to Shellfish Poisoning

Beyond the immediate advisory, the DOH and BFAR have also provided guidance on recognizing the symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning, which can include numbness, tingling, dizziness, and in severe cases, respiratory paralysis. The public is urged to bring anyone exhibiting these symptoms after consuming shellfish to the nearest emergency room without delay. Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa emphasized the importance of prevention and vigilance, advising the public to heed the advisories from DA-BFAR and the DOH closely. Hospitals across the affected regions have been directed to prepare for potential cases of shellfish poisoning and to report them accordingly.

Community and Industry Impact

The red tide phenomenon not only poses a significant public health risk but also threatens the livelihood of local fisherfolk and the stability of related industries. This situation underscores the need for ongoing environmental monitoring and community education to mitigate risks and ensure public safety. The collaborative efforts of government agencies like the DOH and BFAR in issuing timely advisories and engaging community leaders and stakeholders are critical in managing the impact of such environmental hazards.

As the affected communities and industries navigate through the challenges presented by the toxic red tide outbreak, the emphasis remains on prevention, timely action, and cooperation among government bodies, local communities, and the public. The situation serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between natural ecosystems and human activities, highlighting the importance of vigilant environmental stewardship.