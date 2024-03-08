DOH and PNP Crackdown on Vape Sales to Minors; Health Risks Highlighted

Amid rising concerns over the health impacts of vaping among the youth, the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have decided to take a firm stance against the sale of vape products to minors. In a recent meeting, both entities agreed on a strategy to apprehend sellers who disregard the age of their buyers, emphasizing the growing epidemic of e-cigarette use among teenagers and its potential health risks.

Advertisment

Strengthening Regulations

Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo clarified that ignorance of a buyer's age will no longer be considered a valid excuse for selling vape products to minors. This rule applies not only to physical stores, particularly those near schools, but also to online vendors who might have been bypassing regulations due to the lack of direct interaction with customers. The PNP is currently developing methods to enforce these rules online as well, aiming to protect the youth from the allure and dangers of vaping.

Community Response

Advertisment

The Vapers Alliance, representing vape users and sellers who promote vaping as a safer alternative for smokers attempting to quit, has expressed support for the crackdown. They advocate for internal policing to ensure that vape products do not fall into the hands of minors. Despite their efforts, recent data indicates a significant rise in e-cigarette usage among children, with one in every seven children aged 13 to 15 years having used electronic cigarettes, according to the 2019 Global Youth Tobacco Survey. This trend has sparked concerns over EVALI (e-cigarette and vape use-associated lung injuries) and other health issues caused by vaping.

Looking Towards Healthier Alternatives

While vaping has been marketed as a stress-reliever, health experts argue that there are numerous healthier ways to manage stress. Activities such as exercising, yoga, and meditation not only provide a mental break but also do not pose the health risks associated with nicotine addiction. For those struggling to quit nicotine, medical professionals suggest considering medically-approved nicotine patches as a safer option. The DOH and PNP's initiative reflects a growing awareness and concern over the health impacts of vaping, particularly among the youth, and represents a critical step towards safeguarding public health.