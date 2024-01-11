en English
Health

DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong’s Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong’s Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration

In the serene city of Baguio, famous for its cool climate and alluring tourist destinations, a significant public health alert has been raised. The city’s Mayor, Benjamin Magalong, has declared a diarrhea outbreak, marking a grave concern for both the residents and the travellers. As of Wednesday, the City Health Services Office recorded a staggering 1,761 self-reported cases of gastroenteritis, affecting not only numerous households and establishments but also casting a shadow over the city’s tourism.

DOH Steps in to Combat the Outbreak

Responding to the escalating health crisis, the Department of Health (DOH) has declared its support to Baguio City. The DOH’s commitment is expected to bolster the city’s efforts in containing this outbreak, primarily through epidemiological support, resource allocation, and issuing essential public health advisories. The exact onset of the outbreak and its root causes are yet undetermined, but the focus remains on identifying and addressing potential environmental or infrastructural issues contributing to the situation.

Proactive Measures in Place

Understanding the gravity of the situation, the local government has sprung into action. The Baguio Water District is conducting quality checks on all its deep wells, while the city has initiated extensive investigations to pinpoint the source of the infections. A self-reporting system for affected residents has also been launched to keep a real-time check on the spread of the disease. Various establishments and organizations, including SM City-Baguio and the University of the Philippines’ Baguio Health Services Office, are implementing proactive measures to counter the outbreak.

Impact on Residents and Tourists

The outbreak has left a profound impact on the residents of Baguio, La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba, Tublay area, including Mayor Magalong and his wife. The disease has also swept through the tourist population, with some needing hospitalization. The symptoms of gastroenteritis include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, diarrhea, and in severe cases, bloody stools. The priority now is to safeguard the health of the city’s inhabitants and visitors, minimize the spread of the illness, and swiftly address the contributing factors to this outbreak.

Health Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

