Does a Longer Femoral Head Reduce Dislocation Risk in THA? Surprising Findings Revealed

Researchers have embarked on a quest to unravel the intricate relationship between head length, leg length offset, and dislocation resistance in total hip arthroplasty (THA). A meticulous study was conducted utilizing three-dimensional simulations based on computed tomography (CT) data, aiming to clarify whether extending the femoral head length can mitigate the risk of dislocation in THA.

Femoral Head Length and Dislocation Resistance

Contrary to common expectations, the study revealed that a longer femoral head does not significantly enhance dislocation resistance when adjustments are made for leg length. An increase of 4 mm in the head length might potentially increase the range of motion (ROM) without impingement. However, heads elongated by 7 or 8 mm may not exhibit the same advantage, redefining the conventional understanding of THA procedures.

Research Methodology and Participants

The study involved 17 participants suffering from osteonecrosis of the femoral head (ONFH), all of whom gave informed consent. The researchers utilized preoperative CT images to analyze the impact of head length and offset on ROM and dislocation risk. The study received the green light from the Research Ethics Review Committee of Hokkaido University Hospital, ensuring all ethical guidelines were stringently adhered to throughout the course of the research.

Tools and Tests Employed

High-resolution helical CT scans and ZedHip software were employed for impingement simulation analysis, shedding light on the optimal alignment of the prosthetic stem and cup. Two different stems and heads were rigorously tested at various anteversions to assess prosthetic and bony impingement distance, medial femoral offset (MFO), and ROM. The data obtained was meticulously analyzed using one-way repeated measures ANOVA with the Tukey test for post hoc comparisons, ensuring the highest levels of accuracy and precision.

The findings of this research are expected to significantly influence the way THA surgeries are approached, providing valuable insights into the role of femoral head length in dislocation resistance.