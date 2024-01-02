en English
Health

Doctor’s Warning: The Importance of Cleaning Your Belly Button

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
When was the last time you gave your belly button a thorough clean? If you can’t remember, you’re not alone. But, as Dr. Sermed Mezher, a UK-based doctor and YouTube content creator, has emphasized in a recent video, neglecting this area can have unpleasant consequences. Accumulation of dirt, debris, and bits of clothing in the belly button can lead to bad odors, navel irritation, and even infections.

Unseen Dangers in the Navel

In his video, Dr. Mezher goes beneath the surface of the navel, demonstrating what can lurk there when only a cursory clean is performed. He addresses the grim reality of compacted dirt and debris, showcasing the importance of a thorough clean to prevent any health issues. The video, which has garnered a variety of reactions from viewers, serves as a stark reminder of the importance of personal hygiene.

The Science Behind the Clean

Backing up Dr. Mezher’s cautionary advice is a study conducted by researchers from the George Washington University Computational Biology Institute. The study reveals that areas of the body, like the belly button, when neglected, develop a less diverse and potentially less healthy microbiome compared to regularly cleaned areas. This imbalance in the skin microbiome can lead to skin diseases such as eczema or acne, underscoring the necessity of thorough cleaning.

Simple Solutions for a Healthier Navel

Dr. Mezher’s advice is straightforward and simple: clean your belly button intentionally. He recommends using simple tools like a Q-tip for a thorough clean, a far more appealing prospect than needing medical forceps. This is a small and often overlooked aspect of personal hygiene that can make a significant difference in the health and comfort of your skin.

While the belly button may be a small part of the body, its cleanliness has a big impact. By cleaning it thoroughly, you maintain a healthy microbiome and prevent potential discomfort. Furthermore, you avoid unnecessary medical procedures and the risk of more serious infections. So next time you’re in the shower, spare a thought for your belly button – it deserves a good clean too.

