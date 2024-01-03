Doctor’s Shout for Help Thwarts Abduction Attempt: Public Apprehends Armed Assailants

In a chilling attempt that has sent shockwaves through the medical fraternity, a doctor was targeted for abduction at gunpoint. The incident involved two assailants, identified as Ashok Kumar Singh and Ravi Shankar Singh, who were swiftly apprehended by the public following the doctor’s cry for help. The duo, originally from Begusarai in Bihar, had been residing in the city where the audacious attack took place.

A Public Capture

The doctor’s sudden alert for help in the midst of a crowded area facilitated the quick capture of the attackers. The assailants were found to be carrying a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. The public’s immediate response prevented a possible tragedy and highlighted the importance of vigilance.

Legal Proceedings & Public Outcry

In the aftermath of the capture, a case was lodged against the assailants under the Arms Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to kidnapping and attempt to murder. The incident has drawn strong condemnation from the local chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), with calls for stringent punishment for the attackers and heightened security measures for doctors.

Government’s Reaction

The Health Minister, known as Banna, was promptly informed of the occurrence. In response, Banna directed the police to take stern action against the offenders. The IMA representative highlighted the minister’s swift reaction, demonstrating the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of medical practitioners.