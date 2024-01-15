en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

‘Doctors on Wheels’: A Revolution in Healthcare Delivery in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
‘Doctors on Wheels’: A Revolution in Healthcare Delivery in India

Union Minister for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, brought a revolution in healthcare with the inauguration of the ‘Doctors on Wheels’ initiative under the umbrella of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital Health Mission. The launch took place in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, marking a turning point in the delivery of healthcare services in India, particularly in remote areas.

Revolutionizing Healthcare with Telemedicine

The ‘Doctors on Wheels’ service is a first-of-its-kind telemedicine initiative that aims to bring expert medical consultations to the doorsteps of local residents. This is particularly important in remote areas where healthcare services are often inadequate or non-existent. The state-of-the-art, Artificial Intelligence (AI) supported Telemedicine Mobile Clinic ‘Aarogya-Doctors on Wheels’ is designed to bridge this gap, providing healthcare facilities in areas where they are sorely needed.

Connecting with Expertise Nationwide

The ambulances involved in this initiative are equipped with the latest technology that enables patients to connect with senior doctors nationwide. The program ensures that quality healthcare is accessible and affordable for those far from hospitals and clinics. Patients can communicate in their native language, breaking down language barriers and ensuring they receive the best possible care.

Comprehensive Healthcare on Wheels

The ‘Doctors on Wheels’ program offers a comprehensive approach to healthcare, including medical consultations, diagnostics, and treatment. The ambulances are staffed by trained medical professionals and equipped with advanced diagnostic equipment, ensuring accurate diagnoses and effective treatment plans. The service is anticipated to be a lifeline for the marginalized and financially unstable population of Ramnagar, bringing the healthcare services they desperately need right to their doorsteps.

This pioneering initiative reflects the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure across the country. It is an embodiment of the belief that quality healthcare should be accessible to all, regardless of location. The ‘Doctors on Wheels’ service is not just an ambulance service; it’s a healthcare revolution on wheels.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
42 seconds ago
Jefferson County Health Department's Regular Food Inspections: A Public Service Initiative
The Jefferson County Department of Health is at the forefront of ensuring the safety and health standards of food establishments within the county. Regular site visits and inspections are conducted to keep a vigilant eye on places where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Types of Inspections Inspections are divided into two main
Jefferson County Health Department's Regular Food Inspections: A Public Service Initiative
Ozempic: An Unanticipated Ally in Curbing Alcohol Consumption
18 mins ago
Ozempic: An Unanticipated Ally in Curbing Alcohol Consumption
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
28 mins ago
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
Recovery and Resilience: Former WWE Star Jason Sensation on the Mend After Heart Surgery
1 min ago
Recovery and Resilience: Former WWE Star Jason Sensation on the Mend After Heart Surgery
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
4 mins ago
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
Sam Kerr's Optimistic Road to Recovery Following ACL Surgery
18 mins ago
Sam Kerr's Optimistic Road to Recovery Following ACL Surgery
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
15 seconds
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
16 seconds
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
25 seconds
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
PISE-P Unveils Strategic Plan to Promote Peace in South East Nigeria
26 seconds
PISE-P Unveils Strategic Plan to Promote Peace in South East Nigeria
Timberwolves Clinch Nail-biting Victory Over Clippers
28 seconds
Timberwolves Clinch Nail-biting Victory Over Clippers
Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil
35 seconds
Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil
CANEGROWERS Advocates Fair Council Rates Amid Upcoming 2024 Elections
41 seconds
CANEGROWERS Advocates Fair Council Rates Amid Upcoming 2024 Elections
Jefferson County Health Department's Regular Food Inspections: A Public Service Initiative
43 seconds
Jefferson County Health Department's Regular Food Inspections: A Public Service Initiative
Minnesota Timberwolves Triumph over Los Angeles Clippers in Thrilling NBA Encounter
53 seconds
Minnesota Timberwolves Triumph over Los Angeles Clippers in Thrilling NBA Encounter
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
15 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app