Doctor Advocates Eating Raw Red Onions to Combat Cancer and Inflammation Risks

One common vegetable you've likely already got in your kitchen could help reduce the risk of inflammation and cancer. A doctor has urged people to make sure to stock up on this readily available veg drawer classic, which she 'routinely' incorporates into her diet, and claims there's one particularly beneficial way to enjoy them. According to Dr. Poonam Desai, who regularly shares her culinary wisdom via TikTok, the smelly yet flavourful onion can work magic when it comes to giving your health a boost - and the type you pick can make all the difference.

Although famous for reducing many a seasoned home cook to tears, the humble onion packs a powerful punch when it comes to keeping your insides happy, particularly if you opt for one colour in particular.

Onion's Secret Ingredient: Quercetin

In a video shared with her 23.7K followers, Dr. Desai - who goes by the username doctoranddancer - expressed her 'love' for onions, specifically red onions. Dr. Desai explained: "I am a doctor and I eat onions regularly. But how you eat them and what onion you eat actually matters. Onions contain something called quercetin, which gives onions its powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. But the colour of the onions matters."

"Red onions contain more quercetin than white or yellow, so I opt to eat red onions. Second is, if you cook the onions, it decreases the levels of quercetin in the onions. So I opt to eat my onions raw, so I can maximise the health benefits." She continued: "Now the third is after I peel off the dry flaky layer of the onion, the outer layers contain more quercetin than the inner layers. So next time you're going to choose an onion, choose a red onion, try to eat it raw and try to eat the outer layers."

Scientific Backing and Health Benefits

According to Healthline, quercetin is a natural pigment found in a variety of fruits, vegetables, and grains, and makes for a very effective antioxidant. Studies show that quercetin can help combat inflammation in the body, which is linked to chronic health issues such as cancer, and heart and kidney diseases.

It's also understood that quercetin may have cancer-fighting properties, with a review of test-tube and animal studies, finding that the pigment had suppressed cell growth and induced cell death in prostate cancer cells.

Maximizing the Benefits

Dr. Desai's advice not only offers a simple but effective way to potentially improve one's health but also highlights the importance of how we consume our vegetables. By choosing to eat raw red onions, individuals can ensure they are getting the most out of this common but powerful vegetable. As more research emerges supporting the health benefits of quercetin, incorporating red onions into the diet could be an easy and tasty way to help fend off chronic diseases and maintain overall health.

As the conversation around superfoods continues to evolve, it's clear that sometimes the most ordinary items in our kitchen can offer extraordinary health benefits. Dr. Desai's recommendation serves as a reminder that making small changes to our eating habits can have significant impacts on our health outcomes, encouraging a closer look at the humble onion and its potential to contribute to a healthier future.