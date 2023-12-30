en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

‘Do Not Swim’ Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Overflows

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:12 am EST
‘Do Not Swim’ Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Overflows

In September 2023, Auckland’s treasured coastal gems, including Mission Bay, Kohimarama, and St Heliers, have been marked with ‘do not swim’ advisories or tagged as high risk due to recurrent sewage overflows. The overflows, intensified by inclement weather, have been notably rampant after recent thunderstorms and heavy rains. These weather conditions pave the way for runoff, carrying pollutants and debris into the coastal waters, as highlighted by MetService meteorologist John Law.

Assessing the Water Quality

Safeswim, a water quality information provider, advises the public to check water conditions before heading to the coast. It has issued long-term high risk alerts for beaches where water quality samples have persistently failed national guidelines. These include several west coast beaches and locations on Waiheke Island. Despite these concerns, the water quality at beaches like Piha and Muriwai has been rated as good, offering residents and tourists a safer alternative for their beach trips.

Addressing the Urban Water Quality Issue

While the immediate concern lies with the water quality, the underlying problem points to the aging wastewater pipes of the city. The overflow of sewage systems has been further exacerbated by the recent collapse of the main sewer line in Parnell. Efforts to curb this wet weather overflow are expected to span a lengthy 20 years. Meanwhile, Beach ranger Marina Diamond is making strides to educate the public about the health risks associated with polluted water, and calls for immediate action to rectify the urban water quality issue are growing stronger.

Water Safety Amidst El Nino

Alongside the water quality concerns, there is a pressing need for general water safety. With El Nino anticipated to increase shark activity, the public is being urged to exercise caution. The Cook Islands Tourism chief executive has warned of the potential dangers of drowning at popular spots such as Avaavaroa Passage. The recent spate of lifeguard rescues and assists further underscores the importance of heeding safety advice when venturing into the water.

0
Health New Zealand Safety
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine

By Salman Khan

Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care

By Mahnoor Jehangir

We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact

By Mazhar Abbas

South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence

By Israel Ojoko

GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment ...
@Health · 12 mins
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment ...
heart comment 0
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press

By Waqas Arain

Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes

By Rafia Tasleem

Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines

By Mazhar Abbas

Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines
Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response

By Waqas Arain

Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response
Latest Headlines
World News
Emmanuel Dombo Calls for Effective Leadership in Opposition: Joel Ssenyonyi Steps in as New Leader
20 seconds
Emmanuel Dombo Calls for Effective Leadership in Opposition: Joel Ssenyonyi Steps in as New Leader
'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine
1 min
'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Inquiry into Alleged Misuse of Housing Scheme Funds
1 min
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Inquiry into Alleged Misuse of Housing Scheme Funds
Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care
5 mins
Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care
We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
7 mins
We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
Brooklyn Nets Experience Disappointing Defeat Against Washington Wizards
9 mins
Brooklyn Nets Experience Disappointing Defeat Against Washington Wizards
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
11 mins
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
12 mins
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
12 mins
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
55 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app