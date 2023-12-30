‘Do Not Swim’ Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Overflows

In September 2023, Auckland’s treasured coastal gems, including Mission Bay, Kohimarama, and St Heliers, have been marked with ‘do not swim’ advisories or tagged as high risk due to recurrent sewage overflows. The overflows, intensified by inclement weather, have been notably rampant after recent thunderstorms and heavy rains. These weather conditions pave the way for runoff, carrying pollutants and debris into the coastal waters, as highlighted by MetService meteorologist John Law.

Assessing the Water Quality

Safeswim, a water quality information provider, advises the public to check water conditions before heading to the coast. It has issued long-term high risk alerts for beaches where water quality samples have persistently failed national guidelines. These include several west coast beaches and locations on Waiheke Island. Despite these concerns, the water quality at beaches like Piha and Muriwai has been rated as good, offering residents and tourists a safer alternative for their beach trips.

Addressing the Urban Water Quality Issue

While the immediate concern lies with the water quality, the underlying problem points to the aging wastewater pipes of the city. The overflow of sewage systems has been further exacerbated by the recent collapse of the main sewer line in Parnell. Efforts to curb this wet weather overflow are expected to span a lengthy 20 years. Meanwhile, Beach ranger Marina Diamond is making strides to educate the public about the health risks associated with polluted water, and calls for immediate action to rectify the urban water quality issue are growing stronger.

Water Safety Amidst El Nino

Alongside the water quality concerns, there is a pressing need for general water safety. With El Nino anticipated to increase shark activity, the public is being urged to exercise caution. The Cook Islands Tourism chief executive has warned of the potential dangers of drowning at popular spots such as Avaavaroa Passage. The recent spate of lifeguard rescues and assists further underscores the importance of heeding safety advice when venturing into the water.