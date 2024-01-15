en English
Health

Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe

In a significant development, the Do Not Consume Notice issued for the Mulranny Public Water Supply in west Mayo was revoked after tests confirmed the water is now safe for consumption. This comes as a major relief for the community of Mulranny, which had been grappling with a water crisis since January 8.

Addressing the Crisis

The notice was triggered after a pumping system failure at the water treatment plant led to excessive levels of the coagulant aluminium sulphate salt contaminating the water supply. This unexpected incident called for immediate action from drinking water experts. The team promptly addressed the issue, and subsequent tests showed satisfactory water samples, leading to the lifting of the notice.

Uisce Éireann’s Commitment to Public Safety

Colette Scahill, the spokesperson for Uisce Éireann, expressed gratitude for the community’s unwavering support during the challenging period. She stressed on Uisce Éireann’s unflinching commitment to public health and safety. ‘The safety and health of our customers are our top priority. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the public during this time,’ Scahill said.

Keeping the Public Informed

Residents and businesses impacted by the notice were kept informed through regular updates on water.ie, social media platforms, and a dedicated customer care helpline. Additionally, Uisce Éireann also provides a text alert service for business customers and offers registration for vulnerable individuals to ensure they receive critical updates promptly.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of robust water infrastructure and the need for constant vigilance to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Health Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

