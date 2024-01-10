en English
Health

DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning

The realm of healthcare diagnostics has welcomed a game-changer – an innovative deep learning tool named DL-BMD. Developed by researchers at the Korea University College of Medicine, DL-BMD is set to revolutionize osteoporosis screening by automating bone mineral density (BMD) measurements using routine computed tomography (CT) scans.

Addressing the Underdiagnosis of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis, a condition characterized by fragile bones and an increased risk of fractures, has long been fraught with issues of underdiagnosis and undertreatment. The culprit? The limitations of the current primary diagnostic tool, central dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA). Designed to address these shortcomings, the DL-BMD tool is a beacon of hope in the quest for enhanced global bone health.

Unraveling the Mechanism of DL-BMD

DL-BMD operates on a segmentation network known as U-Net, which locates the lumbar spine on CT scans. To enhance reliability across different scan settings, it incorporates additional techniques such as field of view augmentation and CT denoising. It deploys an elliptical region of interest (ROI) to exclude the cortical bone and basivertebral vein, honing in on specific vertebrae slices for accurate measurement. The tool computes Hounsfield unit (HU) values within the ROI, converting these into BMD measurements. These readings are calibrated against the European Spine Phantom for accuracy.

DL-BMD: The New Vanguard in Osteoporosis Screening

In trials, DL-BMD has demonstrated strong agreement with manual BMD measurements and high accuracy in diagnosing low BMD and osteoporosis. This innovative tool signifies a significant stride forward in enabling more efficient and accessible opportunistic osteoporosis screening. Its implementation could lead to earlier identification and prevention of osteoporotic fractures, thereby enhancing global bone health.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

