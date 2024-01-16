Djibouti to Construct Its First National Cancer Centre: A Ray of Hope in the Fight Against Cancer

In an unprecedented move towards improved healthcare, Djibouti is initiating the construction of its first-ever national cancer centre. This development emerges as an urgent response to the country's pressing need for radiotherapy services, a lacuna in the nation's medical landscape until now. Radiotherapy, a vital treatment modality, is estimated to be instrumental in managing approximately 50% of all cancer cases.

Alarming Cancer Statistics and a Need for a Comprehensive System

In 2020, Djibouti recorded more than 750 new cancer patients and witnessed over 500 cancer-related deaths. Predictions indicate a significant surge in these figures over the ensuing two decades. The absence of a population-based cancer registry in the country has been a significant concern, underscoring the imperative for a comprehensive health information system. Such a system could potentially enable effective cancer control strategies, paving the way for early detection and timely treatment.

International Assistance and the imPACT Review

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, international organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) intervened. In October 2023, they conducted an imPACT Review mission in Djibouti, assessing the situation and offering expert guidance. The mission incorporated visits to various health institutions and discussions with local and regional partners. It thereby highlighted the critical role of regional cooperation in bolstering the country's healthcare infrastructure.

Integrating Cancer Care into a Broader NCD Framework

The WHO is also taking steps towards creating a governance roadmap for noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). It advocates for the integration of cancer care into a broader NCD framework, a move that could potentially streamline healthcare services and optimize resource allocation. In 2022, the IAEA launched the Rays of Hope initiative, aimed at enhancing cancer care in low- and middle-income countries. As part of this initiative, the IAEA pledged its support for Djibouti's forthcoming radiotherapy centre, promising assistance in various forms.

This support from the IAEA encompasses the training of medical personnel, providing guidance for construction and equipment, and assisting in the development of regulatory frameworks. Such frameworks are essential for ensuring the safe use of ionizing radiation, a pivotal component of radiotherapy. With these collaborative efforts, Djibouti is poised to make significant strides in its fight against cancer, offering a ray of hope for its citizens.