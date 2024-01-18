DJ Michael Bibi Announces 'One Life' Tour After Cancer Recovery

In a triumphant testament to resilience, Michael Bibi, the acclaimed DJ, and dance music producer, has announced his recovery from primary central nervous system lymphoma. In a heartening celebration of life, Bibi will embark on his 'One Life' tour, culminating in a grand homecoming show in London's Finsbury Park on July 6.

Overcoming the Battle

Bibi's journey began with his diagnosis in June last year, leading him to cancel major appearances, including the Parklife and Glastonbury festivals. Following intensive treatment, the 33-year-old Ibiza DJ shared the joyous news of his recovery in December. The 'One Life' tour, therefore, marks his official return to the music scene after a challenging battle with cancer.

A Musical Lineage

Born into a family with a rich musical heritage—his mother a dance teacher and father a blues guitarist—Bibi started his DJing journey at the tender age of 14. He has since made a name for himself in the world of groove-style house music and has released tracks on several labels, including his own, Solid Grooves.

'One Life' Tour: A Celebration and Gratitude

The 'One Life' tour is Bibi's way of expressing his gratitude and giving back to his hometown of London. This event, anticipated to be the largest electronic show in the capital, will also serve as a platform for supporting various cancer charities. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, an organization that provided unwavering support to Bibi throughout his treatment.

Looking Forward

While the full lineup for the event, which will run from noon until 10:30 pm, is yet to be announced, fans can sign up for presale tickets from January 26 on the event's website. As the electronic music community awaits Bibi's return, the 'One Life' tour symbolizes not just Bibi's personal victory over cancer, but also the enduring spirit of the global music community.