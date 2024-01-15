en English
Accidents

DJ Black Coffee, ‘Grootman’, on Road to Recovery After Aviation Mishap

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
DJ Black Coffee, ‘Grootman’, on Road to Recovery After Aviation Mishap

World-renowned DJ, Black Coffee, found himself caught in an alarming aviation incident while jetting off to a concert in Argentina. The 47-year-old, affectionately known to his fans as Grootman, experienced severe turbulence that compelled an emergency landing of his private plane at Montevideo Airport.

Recovering from the Ordeal

Following the incident, Grootman was rushed to the hospital. Details regarding the severity of his injuries remain undisclosed. However, it’s known he underwent surgery and is currently recuperating in South Africa, under the watchful care of expert medical professionals. His family, team, and estranged wife, Enhle Mbali, are providing unwavering support as he navigates this challenging period.

A Message of Hope

In an attempt to assuage the worries of his 5.3 million followers, Grootman took to an unspecified social media platform to reassure his fans of his recovery. Despite the trying circumstances, his message radiated positivity and resilience, indicative of his strong spirit.

Speculations Surrounding Personal Life

Amidst the turmoil, Mbali hinted at a potential new addition to the family, stirring speculations about Grootman possibly becoming a father to a newborn. However, no official confirmation or denial has been issued regarding the same.

As the music world prays for the speedy recovery of this beloved DJ, fans across the globe are reminded of the unpredictability of life and the importance of cherishing each moment.

Accidents
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

