In the heartland of the United Kingdom, an escalating crisis in dental health care has cast a long shadow, prompting an unsettling surge in incidents of do-it-yourself (DIY) dentistry. Tom Thayer, a leading dentist and hospital consultant stationed in Liverpool, has borne witness to an alarming uptick in patients who have caused severe oral injuries to themselves, sparked primarily by a lack of access to professional dental care.

DIY Dentistry Takes a Toll

These self-inflicted injuries are far from minor, with cases of individuals resorting to extracting their own teeth, often leaving fragments embedded in infected gums. Misuse of superglue for dental crowns and rampant overconsumption of painkillers are also among the distressing instances observed. National polling among dental professionals paints a bleak picture - 82% have treated patients with injuries resulting from DIY dentistry, and a mere 14% have not encountered this issue since the onset of the pandemic, as revealed by a survey conducted by the British Dental Association.

Oral Health Crisis: A Closer Look

A deep dive into data uncovers a chilling reality - severe oral infections, including the life-threatening sepsis, have nearly doubled over the past decade. Alarmingly, a significant percentage of those battling these infections in intensive care units succumb to their conditions. Corroborating these findings, a review conducted by the British Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery underscores the gravity of the situation.

Ailing Access to Dental Care

Compounding the crisis is the fact that a staggering 90% of English dental practices are turning away new adult NHS patients, an unsettling revelation brought to light by a BBC investigation. In a country where a significant portion of the population relies on NHS dental care, this barrier to access has dire implications.

'Dentists for All': A Beacon of Hope

As the nation grapples with this dental health care crisis, Mirror has fired up the 'Dentists for All' campaign, rallying for concrete actions to revive NHS dentistry. Adding his voice to the chorus of concern, Eddie Crouch, the chair of the British Dental Association, delivered a stinging critique against government ministers, accusing them of allowing the country's dental health care to slip back into a 'Victorian era' state.