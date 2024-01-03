en English
Health

Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea’s Battle with Pool Hygiene

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea’s Battle with Pool Hygiene

Hygiene concerns have emerged in Songea over the state of local swimming pools, with many falling dramatically short of basic cleanliness standards. The water in these pools, it has been reported, is not changed for years at a stretch and is inadequately treated, leading to health issues among swimmers.

Personal Experiences and Health Risks

Ariana Muta, a local resident, experienced itchy skin and pain after using one such pool, indicating that the water was contaminated. This incident and others like it have pointed towards the neglect in maintaining these public facilities. Investigations have revealed that water treatment and cleaning are often sidelined due to the high cost of the required chemicals.

Dr. David Gululi, a skin disease expert, has warned about the potential health risks that can arise from such polluted pools. Skin disorders, stomach colic, and water-borne infections like bilharzia are among the diseases that swimmers could be exposed to in these unhygienic conditions.

Contributors to Pool Pollution

However, the issue is not one-sided. Users of these pools have been found to contribute significantly to the pollution. Actions such as urinating, spitting, and even instances of sexual activities in the pool have been reported, further deteriorating the water quality.

Pool specialist Mohamed Ally underscores the importance of routine chlorine treatment and robust filter systems to keep pools clean. He argues that these measures are non-negotiable for the health and safety of swimmers.

Swimming Pool Owners and Cost Cutting Measures

Shockingly, Dana Elius, a pool manager, disclosed that some pool owners deliberately avoid changing the water as a cost-saving measure. This results in poor hygiene standards and an unpleasant smell emanating from the stagnant water.

Local resident Victor Haule voices the frustration of many when he expresses his dissatisfaction with the state of the pools. He emphasizes the need for urgent action to rectify the situation.

Authorities Respond

In response to this alarming situation, Ruvuma Regional Health Officer, Wilbrod Mvile, has stressed on the need for education and regular inspections to ensure pool safety. He also mooted the idea of taking legal actions against those found guilty of improper behavior in pools.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

