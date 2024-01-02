en English
Disulfidptosis: A Game Changer in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Disulfidptosis (DSP), a recently identified form of cell death sparked by disulphide stress, appears to play a potent role in the progression of tumors, including colorectal cancer (CRC). In a groundbreaking analysis of transcriptome profiles and clinical data from 540 CRC patients drawn from the TCGA database, researchers found a strong correlation between high DSP expression and improved survival outcomes, healthier tumor microenvironment, and a more favorable immune profile.

High DSP Expression: A Beacon of Hope?

Patients exhibiting high DSP expression presented with notably better survival outcomes, lower stromal and ESTIMATE scores, and an immune cell composition marked by higher numbers of CD4+ T cells, M2 macrophages, dendritic cells, and neutrophils. Moreover, these patients showed increased expression of genes related to immune checkpoints and lower levels of Tregs and HLA-DQB2.

A Prognostic Signature: The Future of CRC Treatment?

A prognostic signature centered on DSP-related genes was developed as part of the study. It revealed a direct correlation between higher risk scores and more advanced clinical stages, poorer survival outcomes, and a decreased response to immunotherapy. This significant finding could guide the selection of appropriate treatment options for CRC patients.

Understanding Cell Death Mechanisms: A Step Forward In Cancer Treatment

These findings underscore the crucial role of DSP-related genes in shaping the tumor microenvironment and their potential as valuable biomarkers for targeted CRC treatment. The study also highlights the importance of understanding various cell death mechanisms, such as DSP, in advancing cancer treatment strategies.

DSP is marked by the involvement of the SLC7A11 protein, which is overexpressed in many cancers. Under conditions of glucose starvation, this protein plays a pivotal role leading to cell death. This discovery has substantial implications for the development of new therapeutic strategies targeting disulfide stress in cancer treatment.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

