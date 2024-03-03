Disturbing Survey Reveals Officials' Attitudes Toward Trafficking Survivors in West Bengal

A recent study conducted in two West Bengal districts reveals alarming attitudes and practices of government and local officials towards human trafficking survivors, highlighting significant gaps in support and mental health services. Sanjog, a gender and anti-trafficking organization, uncovered these insights through interviews with 26 representatives in December 2023, aiming to assess the mental health support and stigma faced by survivors in South and North 24-Parganas, key areas for trafficking activities.

Advertisment

Revealing Deep-Rooted Stigma and Inadequate Support

The survey's findings point to a disturbing lack of understanding and empathy among officials tasked with aiding trafficking survivors. From panchayat members attributing blame to survivors, to block-level officials abdicating their responsibility to NGOs, the attitudes uncovered reflect a systemic failure to provide meaningful support. Arpita Nath of Sanjog highlights several instances where officials, despite intending to help, end up causing further harm by either offering unqualified counseling or failing to challenge societal stigmas directly.

Challenges in Mental Health Support

Advertisment

The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, identifies trafficking survivors as a group in dire need of mental health support, yet the implementation of this provision remains lackluster at the grassroots level. The absence of a robust mental health support system at the block level leaves many survivors to face a hostile environment alone, exacerbating their vulnerability to a range of psychological issues such as PTSD and depression. Despite some improvements in the availability of counselors at primary health centers, significant gaps in care and support persist.

Breaking the Cycle of Neglect

Sanjog's survey underscores the urgent need for a paradigm shift in how government and community leaders address the needs of trafficking survivors. By focusing on the attitudes of 'duty bearers', the study aims to spark a conversation about the critical role these officials play in breaking the cycle of guilt, shame, and neglect that entraps survivors. Veronica Sutapa Gomes of Sanjog calls for a comprehensive approach to mental health support and stigma reduction that engages all levels of governance and community leadership.

As we reflect on these findings, the path forward requires not just improved services, but a fundamental change in societal attitudes towards trafficking survivors. Only through concerted efforts can we hope to offer survivors the support, respect, and dignity they deserve.