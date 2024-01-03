en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Disturbing Surge in Suicide Attempts Alarms Gauteng, South Africa

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
Disturbing Surge in Suicide Attempts Alarms Gauteng, South Africa

In an alarming wake-up call, Gauteng, South Africa has witnessed a distressing surge in suicide attempts, particularly within black communities. The news comes from the province’s MEC for health and wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who revealed a startling count of over 1,500 incidents and emergency calls on New Year’s Eve alone. The number of suicide attempts remarkably surpassed the usual records for the festive season.

Unraveling the Threads of Desperation

According to the authorities, the primary issues contributing to this dismal trend include financial pressures and societal expectations. Men, expected to fulfill the traditional role of providers, find themselves grappling with a lack of adequate support structures. This situation, coupled with a heightened cost of living and increased depression rates observed throughout the previous year, forms a perfect storm of despair and desperation.

Not Just a Seasonal Spike

Dr. Thuli Mokoena, a psychologist and prominent mental health activist, warns against interpreting these figures as a seasonal anomaly. She insists that these challenges persist perennially, demanding consistent attention to mental health and support mechanisms for those battling such demons. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) echoed Mokoena’s sentiments, adding that the festive season often amplifies feelings of defeat and depression, leading to a consequent rise in suicide attempts.

A Staggering Increase among the Youth

One of the most concerning aspects of this situation is the dramatic increase in suicide-related deaths among individuals under 40. The SADAG reports a 54% increase compared to pre-Covid levels, underscoring the intense impact of the pandemic on mental health, particularly within younger demographics. As Gauteng grapples with this crisis, the implications reverberate far beyond provincial borders, casting a long and distressing shadow across South Africa.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ireland's Triple Struggle: Digital Divide, Biodiversity Loss, and Alcohol Abuse

By BNN Correspondents

NYU Langone Health: Pioneering New Horizons in Medical Research

By María Alejandra Trujillo

FDA Approves Coherus BioSciences' Udenyca Onbody: A Novel On-Body Injector for Chemotherapy Patients

By Salman Akhtar

Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled ...
@Health · 5 mins
Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled ...
heart comment 0
Ahmedabad Medical Association Launches CPR Training Initiative

By Rafia Tasleem

Ahmedabad Medical Association Launches CPR Training Initiative
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester

By Muthana Al-Najjar

URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours

By Rafia Tasleem

Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
Ma’an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change

By BNN Correspondents

Ma'an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change
Latest Headlines
World News
UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston
16 seconds
UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
33 seconds
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event
35 seconds
Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year
36 seconds
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year
PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges
45 seconds
PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging
53 seconds
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC
53 seconds
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC
44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests
55 seconds
44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests
Ireland's Triple Struggle: Digital Divide, Biodiversity Loss, and Alcohol Abuse
57 seconds
Ireland's Triple Struggle: Digital Divide, Biodiversity Loss, and Alcohol Abuse
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
46 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app