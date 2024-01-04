en English
Fitness

District Administration Launches ‘New My Gym’ in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage

On a mission to foster health consciousness and promote active lifestyles among its populace, the district administration of Dubagga, Lucknow, has officially unveiled the ‘New My Gym’. This fitness center, bolstered by the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, is part of the ‘Khoob Khelo Khoob Badho’ initiative—a state government program aimed at nurturing physical fitness and sporting talent across Uttar Pradesh.

Emphasizing Fitness and Health

The gym’s inauguration comes on the heels of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s address at the women’s half-marathon in Uttar Pradesh, where he underscored the importance of physical fitness. The administration is keen on making fitness centers and gyms readily available across various zones and gram panchayats, with ‘New My Gym’ serving as a beacon of this initiative.

An All-in-One Fitness Hub

The newly inaugurated gym, managed by Mohammad Javed, is an expansive facility stretching over 2,500 square feet. It boasts a selection of 30 high-quality fitness machines, designed for both cardio and strength-building workouts. The facility also provides Zumba and aerobics classes, promising to bring more trainers on board as the membership grows.

Subsidized Membership for Accessible Fitness

To encourage participation, the gym offers subsidized membership fees. Fitness enthusiasts can opt for a three-month membership at Rs. 3,500, a six-month package at Rs. 6,000, or an annual membership at Rs. 9,000. The gym administration has hinted at more attractive schemes in the future, ensuring fitness is accessible and affordable for all.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

