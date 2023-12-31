en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:24 pm EST
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches

As the clock ticks down to the new year, a wave of merriment and revelry sweeps across the globe. Amidst this joyous pandemonium, it’s crucial to debunk some persistent myths about alcohol that often result in perilous situations. The article at hand dispels a series of alcohol-related misconceptions, underlining the importance of safety during festivities.

Myth 1: The Strong Coffee Cure

One such falsehood is the belief that a strong cup of coffee can sober up an individual. While caffeine may temporarily alleviate the drowsiness associated with alcohol consumption, it does not enhance coordination or decision-making skills, which are critical for activities like driving. It’s important to understand that there are no quick remedies for drunkenness. Alcohol is metabolized by the body at a relatively slow rate, and this process cannot be expedited by a jolt of caffeine.

Myth 2: Safe Driving Under Influence

The second myth we confront is that it’s safe to drive if one is not exhibiting signs of erratic behavior or slurred speech. This misconception is gravely dangerous. The truth is, alcohol impairs the coordination needed for safe driving well before these signs of intoxication appear. Moreover, it affects attention span and increases the risk of dozing off at the wheel, making even the simplest of maneuvers potentially fatal.

Myth 3: Lining the Stomach with Milk

The third myth worth addressing is that lining the stomach with milk can reduce the effects of alcohol. This idea is unfounded. The liver processes alcohol slowly, taking over an hour to metabolize one standard drink. No method – be it coffee, cold showers, exercise, or vomiting – can speed up this process. However, eating before and while drinking can help slow down alcohol’s effects, as food in the stomach can decrease the rate of alcohol absorption.

Additional misconceptions include the notion that certain types of alcohol are less harmful than others, the belief that daytime drinking is better or worse than nighttime drinking, and the claim that red wine has significant health benefits. The article also sheds light on the risks of alcohol consumption, such as the increased likelihood of accidents and liver damage from binge drinking, as well as the nutritional benefits and drawbacks of different alcoholic beverages. As we ring in the new year, let’s do so with a clear understanding of these facts, ensuring our celebrations are safe and enjoyable.

0
Health Safety
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol

By Mazhar Abbas

Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments

By Nitish Verma

MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey

By BNN Correspondents

METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet

By BNN Correspondents

Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness ...
@Food · 1 hour
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness ...
heart comment 0
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment

By Safak Costu

Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment

By Hadeel Hashem

Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
12 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
34 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
39 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
44 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
45 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
47 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
49 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
57 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
57 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
39 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
57 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
59 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app