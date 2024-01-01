en English
Health

Disparities in Health Insurance Coverage for US Children: A Study

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST
Recent research brought to light by Jamie R. Daw, Ph.D., and his team at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, has unveiled disparities in health insurance coverage for children in the United States. The study, published in JAMA Health Forum, scrutinized the differences between public and commercial insurance coverage, with some startling revelations.

Unraveling the Data

The research analyzed data from 203,691 children, of which 34.5% were publicly insured. The findings indicated that publicly insured kids encountered higher instances of inconsistent coverage, standing at 4.2% versus 1.4% for commercially insured children. However, when it came to inadequate coverage, the tables turned. The rate for publicly insured children was only 12.2% in contrast to a hefty 33.0% for commercially insured children.

Impact of COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about some changes in these statistics. During the public health emergency, inconsistent insurance saw a 42% decline for publicly insured children. On the other hand, inadequate coverage for commercially insured children decreased by a mere 6%.

Insurance Gaps and Inadequacy: A Dual Challenge

The study suggests that insurance gaps pose a significant problem for publicly insured children. However, for those with commercial insurance, the challenges lie in insurance inadequacy and out-of-pocket costs. The study’s findings indicate that policy solutions need to be targeted to address the unique needs of both groups, particularly when the public health emergency concludes.

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

