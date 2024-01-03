en English
Health

Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old

In a harrowing turn of events, six-year-old Evie Maw’s persistent symptoms of headaches, vomiting, and falling over for a span of 18 months were initially brushed off by healthcare professionals. Despite her alarming symptoms and repeated cries for help, Evie’s distress was overlooked time and again, with her parents being dismissed as overly anxious and even accused of exaggerating their daughter’s condition.

A Mother’s Instincts Dismissed

Evie’s mother, Claire, was labeled a “paranoid mother” and it was suggested that Evie might be fabricating the severity of her symptoms. Healthcare professionals failed to recognize the gravity of the situation, often sending the family away with nothing more than paracetamol. However, as Evie’s condition worsened, her symptoms escalated to daily headaches, nausea, and extreme fatigue, which raised the alarm bells for her parents.

Dismissal Turns to Near Disaster

The family’s worst fears were confirmed when a particularly concerning incident occurred. Evie fell down the stairs and was unable to move her head. This event led to an immediate visit to A&E where, for the first time, a scan was conducted. The results were shocking; a large mass was discovered on Evie’s brain. The revelation was a chilling one, as it confirmed that Evie’s symptoms were far from imagined and were indeed the result of a significant health concern.

Emergency Surgery and Awaiting Results

Upon discovering the brain tumor, Evie was transferred to Sheffield Children’s Hospital and underwent an emergency 10-hour surgery to remove the tumor, followed by two more additional procedures. The family is currently on tenterhooks, waiting for results to determine if the tumor is cancerous and if further treatment is required. Despite the dire circumstances, Evie’s parents, Claire and Karl, have taken this as an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of recognizing the symptoms of a brain tumor and the necessity for parents to trust their instincts and insist on appropriate medical tests.

The NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board expressed their best wishes for Evie’s recovery and conveyed their readiness to discuss the family’s experience. In a demonstration of community support, a GoFundMe page has been set up to aid the family during this challenging time.

Health United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

