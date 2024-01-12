Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women’s Health

In the realm of women’s health, there’s a silent struggle faced by many in their late 30s and 40s: a phase known as perimenopause. Its early signs—irritability, sleep disturbances, anxiety, fatigue, and an all-encompassing sensation of being overwhelmed—are being dismissed by physicians, leaving women feeling unheard and misunderstood. These symptoms often manifest while menstrual cycles remain regular, complicating the identification of this nascent stage preceding menopause.

‘Not Feeling Like Myself’: A Reliable Indicator

Marcie Richardson, a gynecologist in the Boston area and an assistant clinical professor at Harvard Medical School, has identified a common phrase among women experiencing perimenopause: ‘not feeling like myself.’ Research from the consortium Women Living Better supports this, revealing that this expression is closely tied to perimenopausal symptoms, distinct from the more commonly recognized menopause symptoms such as hot flashes or vaginal dryness.

Shedding Light on Perimenopause

When Nina Coslov began experiencing sleep disruptions at 43, she found the responses from her doctors unsatisfactory. This led her on a personal research journey into perimenopause, culminating in the creation of a website to educate other women on the subject. Distributed through the website, an 82-question online questionnaire captured data from women aged 35 to 55. The results suggested that many menopausal symptoms appear long before menstrual irregularity, further emphasizing the importance of early recognition.

The Challenge of Perimenopause

However, the survey also unveiled a distressing trend: many women feel dismissed by doctors when discussing their symptoms. Experts Wen Shen from Johns Hopkins Medicine and Stephanie Faubion from Mayo Clinic acknowledge the challenge posed by perimenopause. In addition to the physical discomfort, it increases susceptibility to depression and anxiety—a testament to the complex interplay of physical and mental health during this phase. Recognizing and addressing these early symptoms could have profound implications for women’s health and wellbeing.