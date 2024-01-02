en English
China

Discrimination, Acceptance, and the Mental Health of Older MSM in East Asia: A Study

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
A groundbreaking study has recently delved into the complex relationship between social acceptance, discrimination, and the psychological well-being of older men who have sex with men (MSM) within the LGBTQ community in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. A comprehensive cross-sectional survey of 453 older MSM – 151 from each region – has shed light on the moderate level of psychological distress and discrimination these individuals face daily, counterbalanced by an equivalent degree of perceived social acceptance.

Discrimination and Psychological Distress

The study utilized tools like the General Health Questionnaire 12 (GHQ-12), Discrimination and Self-Stigma Evaluation Scale (DSSES), and Perceived Acceptance Scale (PAS) to measure the variables. It unveiled a distressing reality: the older MSM demographic confronts a significant level of discrimination and social isolation, which are primary contributors to adverse mental health outcomes.

Regional Variations in Acceptance and Discrimination

The study further unearthed that levels of discrimination and social acceptance fluctuate across the studied regions, with consequential implications for the psychological well-being of the older MSM demographic. These findings are pivotal for healthcare providers and policymakers in formulating strategies to support this particular population segment.

Implications for Mental Health and LGBTQ Rights

While reinforcing the importance of reducing discrimination and fostering social acceptance to enhance psychological well-being, the study also highlights broader issues of social isolation and mental health in the LGBTQ community. Despite significant strides in societal attitudes and the recognition of LGBTQ rights, these persistent challenges underscore the need for continuous efforts to address such issues.

China Health Human Rights
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

