Dimapur Private Hospitals Boost Disease Surveillance with IHIP Portal Training

Dimapur's approach to strengthening disease surveillance has taken a significant step forward with the re-orientation of private hospitals on the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP). This initiative underscores the critical role of private healthcare institutions in monitoring and preventing disease outbreaks in the region. Dr. Kavito Zhimomi, the District Surveillance Officer, emphasized the importance of data sharing by private hospitals during a training session held on February 28, highlighting its vital contribution to the District's Surveillance Plan, especially noted during the COVID pandemic and dengue outbreaks.

Empowering Private Hospitals through IHIP

The training, organized in collaboration with Jhpiego, USAID, and NISHTHA, aimed to familiarize participants with the IHIP portal. This platform is part of the broader Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), which monitors 33 communicable diseases across India. Transitioning from weekly paper-based reports to daily online submissions, the IHIP portal facilitates near real-time disease surveillance, enabling quicker responses to emerging health threats. Dr. Antara Sharma from Jhpiego underscored the importance of real-time data from private hospitals in timely outbreak prevention and control.

Hands-On Training for Effective Implementation

The session provided practical training on using the IHIP portal, with a focus on helping new users navigate the system efficiently. Representatives from major private hospitals in Dimapur, including CIHSR (Referral), Faith Hospital, Nikos Hospital, and others, participated in the training. This hands-on approach aims to streamline the data submission process, making it less overwhelming and more integral to daily hospital operations.

Wider Engagement in Disease Surveillance

Beyond private hospitals, re-orientation training on IDSP-IHIP was also extended to health workers under public health sectors in Dimapur, Chumukedima, and Niuland Districts, reflecting a comprehensive effort to bolster disease surveillance across different healthcare settings. This initiative represents a pivotal step in enhancing the region's preparedness and response to health emergencies, leveraging technology and collaboration between public and private sectors.

This concerted effort to enhance disease surveillance through the IHIP portal in Dimapur’s private hospitals marks a crucial advancement in public health management. By fostering a culture of timely data sharing and inter-sectoral cooperation, Dimapur is setting a precedent for effective disease monitoring and outbreak prevention that could inspire similar initiatives across the country. The initiative not only reflects the district's commitment to public health but also demonstrates the potential of technology in transforming disease surveillance and response strategies for the better.