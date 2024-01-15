Dignitana and OncoMedical Join Forces to Minimize Hair Loss in Chemotherapy Patients

Dignitana AB, renowned for its scalp cooling technology, has recently formed an alliance with OncoMedical AG, aiming to pioneer the launch of The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. This partnership guarantees OncoMedical’s commitment to purchase a minimum of eight DigniCap Delta devices, along with the necessary patient consumables, within the year 2024. The first order, comprising three devices, is scheduled for delivery in January 2024.

Expanding the Scalp Cooling Market

The collaboration is a strategic move by Dignitana to broaden the reach of its scalp cooling technology in Swiss and Liechtenstein healthcare markets. Scalp cooling—an effective method to reduce hair loss in chemotherapy patients—is already creating ripples in these regions. The FDA-approved DigniCap Scalp Cooling System is globally hailed as a standard of care and quality of life improvement for cancer patients. It’s also listed as a treatment recommendation in the clinical practice guidelines by several esteemed organizations like the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) in the United States, and Cancer Australia.

Upgrading Clinic Capabilities

As part of the agreement, Dignitana aims to upgrade the existing clinics using the older C3 scalp cooling device to the more sophisticated DigniCap Delta system. This initiative is set to elevate the clinical capabilities and enhance patient care in these regions significantly.

Minimizing Hair Loss for Cancer Patients

The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System’s primary function is to minimize hair loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. It targets patients with solid tumors such as breast, prostate, and gynecological cancers. The partnership with OncoMedical, a firm specializing in medical technology for oncology, pain therapy, and palliative care, is poised to make a significant impact on patients’ lives by mitigating the emotional distress often associated with chemotherapy-induced hair loss.