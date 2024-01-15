en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Dignitana and OncoMedical Join Forces to Minimize Hair Loss in Chemotherapy Patients

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Dignitana and OncoMedical Join Forces to Minimize Hair Loss in Chemotherapy Patients

Dignitana AB, renowned for its scalp cooling technology, has recently formed an alliance with OncoMedical AG, aiming to pioneer the launch of The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. This partnership guarantees OncoMedical’s commitment to purchase a minimum of eight DigniCap Delta devices, along with the necessary patient consumables, within the year 2024. The first order, comprising three devices, is scheduled for delivery in January 2024.

Expanding the Scalp Cooling Market

The collaboration is a strategic move by Dignitana to broaden the reach of its scalp cooling technology in Swiss and Liechtenstein healthcare markets. Scalp cooling—an effective method to reduce hair loss in chemotherapy patients—is already creating ripples in these regions. The FDA-approved DigniCap Scalp Cooling System is globally hailed as a standard of care and quality of life improvement for cancer patients. It’s also listed as a treatment recommendation in the clinical practice guidelines by several esteemed organizations like the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) in the United States, and Cancer Australia.

Upgrading Clinic Capabilities

As part of the agreement, Dignitana aims to upgrade the existing clinics using the older C3 scalp cooling device to the more sophisticated DigniCap Delta system. This initiative is set to elevate the clinical capabilities and enhance patient care in these regions significantly.

Minimizing Hair Loss for Cancer Patients

The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System’s primary function is to minimize hair loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. It targets patients with solid tumors such as breast, prostate, and gynecological cancers. The partnership with OncoMedical, a firm specializing in medical technology for oncology, pain therapy, and palliative care, is poised to make a significant impact on patients’ lives by mitigating the emotional distress often associated with chemotherapy-induced hair loss.

0
Health Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
In a striking revelation from the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT), over 6,500 children in Scotland are currently on a waiting list to gain initial contact with a speech and language therapist. This figure represents the highest in the last five years, underlining a worrying trend of increased wait times. The average
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
Barclay Criticizes NHS's Increased Diversity Roles Amid Controversy
9 mins ago
Barclay Criticizes NHS's Increased Diversity Roles Amid Controversy
Naturopathy in Mainstream Medicine: A Debate of Science and Safety
10 mins ago
Naturopathy in Mainstream Medicine: A Debate of Science and Safety
A Century Apart: Comparing The Globe's Coverage of Two Pandemics
4 mins ago
A Century Apart: Comparing The Globe's Coverage of Two Pandemics
Scotland's Speech and Language Therapy Crisis: RCSLT Launches VoiceBox Campaign
5 mins ago
Scotland's Speech and Language Therapy Crisis: RCSLT Launches VoiceBox Campaign
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs in Australian Open 2024 After Rapid Recovery
5 mins ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs in Australian Open 2024 After Rapid Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
Presidency Denies Speculations of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Bola Tinubu
2 mins
Presidency Denies Speculations of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Bola Tinubu
Sinn Féin Sparks Recall of Northern Ireland Assembly Amid Strike Action
3 mins
Sinn Féin Sparks Recall of Northern Ireland Assembly Amid Strike Action
Israeli Brothers' Remarkable Journey at World Indoor Bowls Championships
3 mins
Israeli Brothers' Remarkable Journey at World Indoor Bowls Championships
Australian Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini vs Tatjana Maria in Round of 64 Showdown
4 mins
Australian Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini vs Tatjana Maria in Round of 64 Showdown
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
4 mins
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
4 mins
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
4 mins
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
4 mins
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
4 mins
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
43 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
52 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
52 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app